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Against the “Dead Girl Trope,” Giving Agency to Missing Girls: A Conversation with Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes
By Amy Gustine,3 days ago
Stories are insubstantial things, only words strung together, and easily broken apart. With this comes one big advantage: Stories are not constrained by reality. In them, Bengal tigers and teenage boys can survive together for seven months in a small boat on the open ocean. Human men can have enormous wings and fly away from people who mistreat them. No matter how strange these events are, the strangest thing about fabulist stories is that they can change the real world. In her new novel, Clear Water (Flatiron Books, 2026), Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes makes splendid use of the fabulist’s tools to portray the violence done to girls and young women in ways that both subvert and heighten a reality that we have become so accustomed to, we are at risk of no longer feeling it.