undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trump Demands the ‘REAL’ Dan Sullivan to Be Immediately Made the Winner of the Alaska Senate Race: ‘There is No Other Fair Solution’
3 days ago
President Donald Trump demanded on Thursday that the "REAL" Dan Sullivan (R) be named the winner of a controversial Alaska Senate election, saying "there is no other fair solution!" Taking to his Truth Social platform before 9 a.m. ET, Trump called Democrat Mary Peltola a "slug," and said her votes,...