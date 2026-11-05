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Papa Johns mobilizes for a quality war
By Aneurin Canham-Clyne,3 days ago
The QSR pizza sector has had a rough decade in the U.S. The advent of delivery aggregators eroded major chains’ delivery advantage; the COVID-19 pandemic killed the group occasion for a substantial period of time; persistent inflation has weakened consumer appetites for restaurants across the board; and pressure from pizza programs outside the traditional fast food sector has only grown. The result: declining same-store sales, underperforming units and fierce competition over value.