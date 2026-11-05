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The Lehrer Report: Nov. 5, 2026
By Phyllis Lehrer,2 days ago
Reminder: Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Town offices, libraries, schools and banks will be closed. Take time to remember what veterans have done for us and thank them. Nancy Ratner of Amherst sent an email about the “Pastel and Acrylics Show” at Leverett Arts and Crafts that will be held each weekend from Nov. 8-29. The opening reception is Nov. 15 from 3-5 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Nancy’s work will be on display and worth seeing.