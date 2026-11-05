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2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Report: Jeremiyah Love on ice, Jonah Coleman ascends
By Aditya Fuldeore,3 days ago
Another new season is here to bring in a new rookie class with a lot of fantasy football uncertainty. Despite the injection of new talent, rookie usage and trends may not have fantasy managers jumping for joy just yet. Here, I aim to give you an update every quarter of the NFL season on how rookies are doing and their fantasy values. We are now at the halfway mark of the fantasy season and several rookies are solidifying roles as we get into November football.