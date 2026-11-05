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National security launch faces a post-Falcon question
By Sandra Erwin,3 days ago
The Pentagon’s national security launch strategy was built to create competition so the government would never again depend on one rocket company. Sandra Erwin writes about military space programs, policy, technology and the industry that supports this sector. She has covered the military, the Pentagon, Congress and the defense industry for nearly two decades as editor of NDIA’s National Defense... More by Sandra Erwin.