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AAA: New AAA Research Examines Deer Collision Dangers
3 days ago
(Pittsburgh, PA) Weather that is cooler and days that are shorter mean that more deer are now gracing the roadways across the country. According to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (AAAFTS), more than a third of deer-vehicle collisions happen during October and November. This study examined animal-related crashes in the United States from 2020 through 2024 using national crash databases.