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'One of the most difficult days' - Portugal President pays emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following international retirement
By Donny Afroni,3 days ago
Portugal President Antonio Jose Seguro has led the national tributes to Ronaldo after the legendary forward officially announced his retirement from international football. The news, which broke on the eve of the latest squad announcement, has sent shockwaves through the sporting world, marking the end of an era for the Selecao. Seguro took to social media to express the nation's collective gratitude for everything the Al-Nassr star has achieved in the famous red and green shirt.