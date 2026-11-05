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“The hind quarters + backstraps… I dry age those easily in a cooler”: Jeff Benda on caring for his harvested venison
By James McCarty,3 days ago
Professional Hunter/Chef, Jeff Benda, joined Bonnie & Friends to discuss hunter safety ahead of the rifle opener (first aid kits), meat care when harvesting a deer, and more. Tune into Bonnie & Friends every Thursday this fall at 7:10 a.m. on AM 970 / FM 93.1 for the conversation surrounding hunting, fishing, and some amazing recipes! Head to wildgameandfish.com for more of Benda’s content.