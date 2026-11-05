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25 Thanksgiving appetizers that make the wait for dinner more fun
By Lisa MarcAurele,2 days ago
The hours before Thanksgiving dinner can feel like an eternity, especially when the house smells like heaven. That's where these Thanksgiving appetizer ideas save the day. Each of the small bites will keep everyone happy without ruining the main event. They're fun, quick to pull together, and perfect for keeping the hangry crowd at bay. From creamy dips to crispy nibbles, they make the wait part of the celebration. Because honestly, the party should start long before the turkey hits the table.