undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hawk diagnosed as “too fat” after feasting on chickens & sleeping all the time
By Meet The Team,3 days ago
A hawk has gone viral after becoming too big to fly, with vets also blaming the fact that it likes to sleep all the time. Over the years, there have been a few unusually large animals that have caught the attention of the internet. In more recent years, the most viral of these have been bears, especially as some have started living under people’s houses and stealing beer from their fridges.