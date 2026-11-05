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'The door is certainly not closed!' – Jurgen Klopp reveals why he snubbed Nick Woltemade for Niclas Fullkrug
By Alvino Hanafi,3 days ago
Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has detailed his selection choices after streamlining his squad to 24 players for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands. Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fullkrug returns to the national setup, while striker Nick Woltemade misses out. Fullkrug earns his recall after scoring...