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More than 100 El Paso artists featured in 2026-27 Sun Bowl Art Exhibition at IMA
By Erika Esquivel,3 days ago
How many artists are featured in the 2026-27 Sun Bowl Art Exhibition?. What types of artwork are included in the Sun Bowl Art Exhibition?. El Paso artists will take center stage at the International Museum of Art during the 2026-27 Sun Bowl Art Exhibition, a long-running juried show that organizers say highlights the city’s creativity.
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