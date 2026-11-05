undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jordan Feliz to releases 'Fast' Nov. 13
3 days ago
Powerful ballad pours from heart of a father, urges parents to cherish time with their kids as life goes fast. RIAA Platinum-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz releases “Fast” Nov. 13 from Centricity Music. His first release in more than a year, the single is available to pre-buy/save now at digital and streaming outlets worldwide through https://jordanfeliz.lnk.to/fast. The heartfelt ballad grew from Feliz’s experience of watching his children grow older and reminds parents to hold them “a little longer and tighter today. Life goes fast.”