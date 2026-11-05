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OMC weighs smaller hospital designation to improve finances
By Radio Pacific, Inc,3 days ago
PORT ANGELES — Olympic Medical Center is exploring whether operating as a smaller hospital could help secure its financial future, but commissioners are raising questions about where patients would receive care. Commissioners are considering converting OMC to a critical access hospital, a designation that could increase Medicare reimbursement rates...
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