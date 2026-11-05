undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’ Review: An epic that’s a lot to take in, but quite enthralling
3 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Gods, kings, creatures, and all sorts of spectacle. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the epic tale of Prince Rama (Ranbir Kapoor), heir apparent to the kingdom of Ayodhya and avatar of the deity Vishnu. After Rama, his wife Sita (Sai Pallavi), and his brother Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey) are forced into a 14-year exile from their home, they eventually find themselves in conflict with the malicious demon king Ravana (Yash), who was granted powers by the deity Brahma that could bring humanity to the brink of destruction.