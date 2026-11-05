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Wilmington community rallies to raise over $197,000 for Alzheimer’s research
By Jada Harris,3 days ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 1,000 people took part in Wilmington’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $197,000 for patient care, early detection and research. Organizers hope to raise $260,000 by the end of the year. Alzheimer’s affects more than 7 million Americans, including about 210,000 North Carolina residents. In New Hanover County, 11% of adults age 65 and older live with the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.