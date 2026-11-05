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New Numbers Released After Delays In Counting From Tuesday’s Election
3 days ago
While he should have been making final preparations for ballot sorting and computer programming, Registrar of Voters Clint Curtis instead spent the final hour of Election Day emptying overflowing remote ballot boxes. That’s one of the reasons Elections Office Staff were so late to begin the counting process and have been struggling to catch up. Other problems, including failure to back up a hard drive and mislabeling of some mail-in ballots as in-person ballots, compounded the problems. A new role invented by Curtis is the “Poll Closer”, responsible for pre-sorting ballots at precincts. That system was rife with errors. Since his appointment, Curtis has been staffing the office with many of his fellow election deniers and activists who want to change the rules and processes.