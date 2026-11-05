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Thursday evening traffic: Highway 1 & 9 lane closures, expect delays in Santa Cruz
By Lookout Santa Cruz,3 days ago
Highway 9 at Pool Drive in San Lorenzo Valley will have alternating lane closures because of bridge work. This will continue until April 30, 2027, at 6:59 a.m. Daytime one-way traffic control is still in place today on Highway 1 at Waddell Bluff near Waddell Beach in Santa Cruz County. Crews are working to remove loose rocks from the slope for erosion control and stabilization. Expect delays in the Bonny Doon and Davenport areas.