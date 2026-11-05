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Hynes Industries to host two-day hiring event in Youngstown
3 days ago
Hynes Industries will host a hiring event on Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10, to fill open positions at its Youngstown, Ohio facility. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days at Hynes Industries headquarters, 3805 Henricks Road in Youngstown. Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance at HynesCareers.com and should bring a copy of their resume.
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