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Family Fall Festival at Star Bright Farm – This Saturday, November 7
By Sponsored Post Staff,3 days ago
Celebrate fall at Star Bright Farm! After the hustle and bustle of Halloween, enjoy a relaxing day at the farm with family and friends. Join Star Bright Farm this Saturday for live music, farm animals, wagon rides, a straw bale maze, face painting, delicious food & drink, Barn Market shopping, and plenty of room to relax and enjoy a beautiful fall day on the farm. Kids under 12 are FREE!