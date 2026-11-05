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Aina’s smart AI ring promises a new way to interact with AI agents that anticipate user’s needs
By Mike Wheatley,3 days ago
Artificial intelligence has come a long way in a very short space of time, writing emails, answering questions, generating code, images, video and more besides. But as breathtaking as these advances are, using AI is still a hassle. People have to dig out their smartphone and find the right app, then enter a prompt before anything gets done.