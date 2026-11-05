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Who has the edge in Miami vs. Notre Dame? Position-by-position breakdown for major showdown
By David Cobb,3 days ago
One year ago, a 27-24 Week 1 loss at Miami came back to haunt a Notre Dame team that was left on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff in favor of the Hurricanes because of that head-to-head result. Now, more than 14 months after their fateful road loss to the 'Canes, the Fighting Irish finally get their chance at revenge.