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What to Watch This Fall: 'Focker-in-Law,' Amy Poehler's 'Dig'
3 days ago
From award season hopefuls to new sitcoms and more, November has an exciting slate of new movies and shows to binge just in time for the holiday season. Matt Rodrigues, host of Chicago TODAY and Matt in the Morning, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share can't-miss entertainment for the fall, including "Focker-in-Law" starring Ariana Grande, "Wild Horse Nine," and Amy Poehler's return to television "Dig."