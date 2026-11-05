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6 takeaways from a blue wave that Missouri Democrats rode to their best election of 21st century
By St. Louis Public Radio,3 days ago
Missouri Democrats didn't just win on Tuesday — they won in historic fashion. Buoyed by a national backlash against President Donald Trump that turned states like Kansas and Texas blue, Missouri Democrats had their best electoral showing of the 21st century. They won 16 state House seats, two Senate seats and saw Democrat Fred Wellman defeat Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner in a race that emerged late on prognosticators' radar.