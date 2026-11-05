undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greenacres 12-Year-Old Vanishes After Leaving for School, Deputies Seek Tips
By Ethan Anderson,3 days ago
5800 Melaleuca Ln — Reported Departure Area for Missing Child. A 12-year-old girl from the Greenacres area has not been seen or heard from since she left for school Wednesday morning, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is now asking the public for help finding her. Deputies say the girl, identified as Gaby Ramirez, left her residence to head to class and never turned up afterward.
7