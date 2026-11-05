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TV Host Who Proposed to Tom Brady at Super Bowl Arrested by ICE in Miami
By Elena Vega,3 days ago
Inés Gómez Mont, the former TV Azteca personality once famous for donning a wedding dress and proposing marriage to Tom Brady at a Super Bowl media day, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miami on October 30, 2026. She is now held at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, while facing three outstanding arrest warrants in Mexico tied to allegations of fraud and organized crime.