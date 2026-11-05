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Kraken’s Prospect Viktor Fyodorov on His Growth, Current Season, and Adapting to Pro Hockey
By Alessandro R.,3 days ago
A draft pick by the Seattle Kraken in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, center Viktor Fyodorov is steadily establishing himself as a regular with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). After making 13 KHL appearances as a 17-year-old last season, the 18-year-old has already played 20 games in 2026-27, scoring against Sochi, Lada Togliatti, and SKA. In this translated interview, originally published on Sports.ru, Fyodorov discusses his growing role with Torpedo, his efforts to improve at the faceoff dot, and his first call-up to Russia’s U20 national team.