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Pacific Life Announces US Sailing Team Athlete Ambassadors, $1 Million Training Fund Through 2028, and Life Insurance Coverage for Active Team Members
By US Sailing,3 days ago
Pacific Life announced its six new US Sailing athlete ambassadors at a November 4 event at Newport Harbor Yacht Club, where team athletes, Olympians, and leaders from Pacific Life, US Sailing, and the sailing community gathered to celebrate the partnership. As part of its broader commitment to the team, the company will establish a $1 million Pacific Life Athlete Support Fund designed to power training efforts for athletes. Pacific Life will also offer 10-year Term life insurance coverage for actively competing members of the US Sailing Team. Through direct athlete support, long-term financial protection, and new opportunities to connect sailing enthusiasts with the athletes and their stories, Pacific Life is bringing its partnership with the US Sailing Team to life in meaningful ways.