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In ‘Phoenix City,’ a collaborative trio performs the cycle of queer loss and renewal
By Leia Genis,3 days ago
In 1864, after they captured the city of Atlanta, Union military forces enacted a scorched earth campaign, destroying all infrastructure of possible use to Confederate forces. Including railroads, factories and commercial buildings, this intentional demolition reduced about 40% of the city to rubble. But Atlanta rebuilt, growing to become the international city of today and inspiring the phoenix as the unofficial symbol of the city and the performance Phoenix City by artists Jimmy Joyner, Sean Nguyen-Hilton and Mingyong Cheng. Presented in the cavernous Goodson Yard at the Goat Farm Art Center, this collaborative, improvisational, multimedia performance carries the through lines of destruction and reconstruction.