undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Annual “Fright Fest” haunted house brings excitement and fear to students
By Amanda Nagode, Staff Reporter,3 days ago
The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Oklahoma State University hosts an annual “FrightFest” haunted house of horrors, transforming its three-story chapter house into one of Greek Row’s most anticipated Halloween Traditions. Built entirely by ATO fraternity members, the multi-level maze and custom set designs deliver a fully...