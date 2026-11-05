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Texas Standard for Nov. 5, 2026: How Texas’ Democratic sweep could change the state’s political identity
By Texas Standard,3 days ago
Texas has spent decades serving as a national symbol of Republican political power. Tuesday’s election overturned that image with Democratic victories up and down the ballot, leaving Texans and political observers elsewhere reassessing what the state represents. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026....