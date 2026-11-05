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American Airlines Ends International First Class on November 19: Last Chance to Book
By Patricia Graham,3 days ago
Starting November 19, 2026, American Airlines will no longer sell Flagship First class seats on its Boeing 777-300ER fleet — the final step in a 13-day countdown that will make American the last of the three largest US carriers to exit dedicated international first class. When sales close, no major US airline will offer a true cabin above business class on long-haul international flights, ending an era that began unraveling when Delta dropped its own international first-class product in 1998.