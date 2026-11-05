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Fashion Maverick Christopher John Rogers Unveils Bold New Carpets for The Rug Company
By Livia Caligor,3 days ago
For Christopher John Rogers, the magic of a garment lies in its making. “I was thinking about preserving what happens in the studio—draping, cutting, chalk lines, thread—and the mistakes, smears, and imperfections that are left by the hand,” notes the Louisiana-born, New York–based fashion designer. That ethos became the departure point for his new collection, The Studio by Christopher John Rogers for The Rug Company. Conceived in partnership with the brand’s creative director, Will Cooper, the line builds upon The Rug Company’s history of collaborations with fashion greats such as Alexander McQueen, Diane von Furstenberg, and Vivienne Westwood.