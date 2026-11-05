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Most Windows 11 performance tweaks don't solve the problem you think they're solving
By Tony Phillips,2 days ago
There's no shortage of advice promising to make Windows 11 faster. Disable startup apps, turn off animations, change your power plan, and run a debloating tool, and your PC will supposedly feel brand new. But after testing several popular tweaks on my ASUS laptop, I found that many didn't solve the problem I thought they did. Some reduced background activity, some removed interface delays, and others barely made a measurable difference.