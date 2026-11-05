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Primary molar with chronic periapical abscess showing atypical presentation of simultaneous extraoral and intraoral sinus tract with multiple stomata
By Abul Khair Mohammad Bashar,3 days ago
Chronic periapical abscess drains through a sinus tract either intraorally or extraorally. However, intraoral drainage is more common than extraoral in both dentitions. Nevertheless, the simultaneous presentation of extraoral and intraoral sinus tract is very rarely reported in primary dentition. This case report discussed the management of a girl aged 7 years with a chronic periapical abscess of tooth no. 85 with both non-healing extraoral and intraoral sinus tract having multiple stomata. Non-vital pulpectomy using calcium hydroxide paste intracanal dressing was performed initially until 2 weeks without remarkable healing; then antibiotic dressing consisting of a mixture of ciprofloxacin, metronidazole and clindamycin was placed as an intracanal medicament for 1 week, which shows uneventful healing of both intraoral and extraoral sinus tract. This case report clearly indicates about how history, correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment of endodontic infection associated with sinus tract can be conservatively healed with endodontic treatment alone.