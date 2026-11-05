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Gainbridge Fieldhouse Lands New College Volleyball Showcase for 2027
By Sarah Thompson,3 days ago
Indiana Sports Corp. announced Wednesday evening that downtown Indianapolis will host a brand-new college volleyball event called the Indy Showcase, a two-day, four-team gathering set for Aug. 28-29, 2027, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will bring four matches to the arena early in the 2027 season, though the organization has not yet revealed which teams will play, when matches will tip off, or how fans can watch.