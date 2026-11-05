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Jacksonville Opens Hunt for Developers to Revive 122-Year-Old Snyder Church
By Nina Caldwell,3 days ago
Jacksonville is kicking off a new push Thursday to find a developer willing to breathe life back into Snyder Memorial, the 122-year-old church building that has sat largely dormant in the heart of downtown. The city-owned structure at 226 N. Laura St. hasn't hosted a religious service since the 1970s, but officials hope that is about to change in a different way, with a request for information going out to gauge which developers are serious about taking it on.
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