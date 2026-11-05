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Tucson Basks at 76 Before Hit-and-Run Friday Showers Crash Sunny Streak
By Chris Odom,3 days ago
Clear skies are greeting Tucson on Thursday, November 5, and the city is headed for a mild afternoon near 76. The forecast stays mostly sunny today, with winds variable at other times and favoring a westerly or northwesterly direction late in the afternoon and early evening; winds should be 12 knots or less at most locations, with no meaningful rain chance. The one wrinkle: a weak storm system could toss a few showers into the picture Friday afternoon before another run of desert sunshine.
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