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Johns Hopkins University Women’s Volleyball Falls to Gettysburg in Four Sets as Ivy Swafford Records 19 Kills
3 days ago
Johns Hopkins University women9s volleyball lost to Gettysburg, 3-1, on November 4, 2026, at Goldfarb Gymnasium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Centennial Conference match ended with set scores of 25-22, 25-20, 21-25 and 27-25, snapping Johns Hopkins9 four-match winning streak. The loss dropped Johns Hopkins to 14-8 overall and 6-3 in...