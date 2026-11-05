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‘A Heartfelt Farewell’: After 18 years, Marie Louise Bistro closes permanently in Mount Vernon
By Ed Gunts,3 days ago
It just got harder to find a good bowl of French onion soup in Mount Vernon. After 18 years, Marie Louise Bistro has closed permanently. The French-style restaurant and wine bar opened in 2008 at 904 N. Charles Street and became a neighborhood staple. The building previously housed The Great American Melting Pot restaurant, Gampy’s for short, and the Mount Vernon Restaurant before that.
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