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Finally: EDP445 arrested and charged with underage sex crimes
By Brian Cass,2 days ago
EDP445 was arrested Wednesday in Henderson, Nevada, and he is now charged with four sex crimes tied to a 2021 sting in Bakersfield, California. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office charged Bryant Moreland, known online as EDP445, on Monday. The counts are attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, going to an arranged meeting with a minor, contacting a minor with sexual intent, and sending pornography with the intent to seduce a minor. Henderson police assisted with the arrest, and he is being transported to Kern County. These are charges. He has not been convicted of anything.