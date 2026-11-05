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Columbus Makes Art Presents Hedieh Sharifzadeh Exploring the Patterns that Repeat in Art and Society
By AnnMarie McCallister,3 days ago
“There’s a quiet communication between the sculpture and the viewer simply through that shared presence”. Ideology to Invasion and Invasion to Transition by Hedieh Sharifzadeh—along with Stitching Memories on Textile by Parvaneh Hosseini— will be on view at the McConnell Arts Center Nov. 19, 2026, through Jan. 21, 2027. We chatted with Hedieh about her work, her inspirations and why she’s drawn to the medium of sculpture.