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Three Penn State researchers awarded scientific grants from Kaufman Foundation
By Gail McCormick,3 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Charles E. Kaufman Foundation — a supporting organization of The Pittsburgh Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life in the Pittsburgh region — has selected three Penn State researchers to receive scientific research grants. The foundation awards grants to scientists at institutes of higher learning in Pennsylvania who are pursuing research that explores essential questions in biology, physics and chemistry, or that crosses disciplinary boundaries.