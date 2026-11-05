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All Flash, No Fuse: The Emptiness of Spanberger’s Energy Posturing
By Calloway Bills,3 days ago
On May 18th, Virginia’s own Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy announced their intention to merge. The proposed $67 billion deal between the two utility providers would be a defining moment in Virginia’s economic transformation and change the scope of the Commonwealth’s capacity for future development. If approved, the deal will create the largest regulated utility company in the world, fundamentally altering who controls the power flowing into Virginia homes and businesses, and bringing market interconnectivity to Virginia at an unprecedented scale.
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