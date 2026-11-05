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Henry County Sheriff’s Office Releases October 2026 Activity Report
By Clay Radford,3 days ago
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has released its October 2026 monthly report, highlighting law enforcement activity, criminal investigations, detention center operations, and community involvement throughout the county. During October, deputies responded to 1,397 calls for service, conducted 227 traffic stops, made 33 arrests, and completed 100 offense reports. Deputies...