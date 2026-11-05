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Arkansas Advocate: Arkansas election shows shift in Democrats’ favor, but far short of other states’ gains
By Tess Vrbin, Arkansas Advocate,3 days ago
After losing her bid for U.S. Senate, Arkansas Democrat Hallie Shoffner had a message for the national party. “Just because a state is considered unwinnable does not mean its people are unworthy,” Shoffner said in her concession speech Tuesday night in Little Rock. Shoffner’s 12-point, nearly 105,000-vote loss to...
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