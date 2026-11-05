undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thursday Dots: Fear of Commitment
By Andrew Berg,3 days ago
Just when it seemed like Jedd Fisch had Washington’s season back on track, some losses on the recruiting trail have sapped that positive energy. After WR Dontay Tyson flipped from Washington to Wisconsin over the weekend, the Dawgs also lost their QB commit from the class yesterday. Arizona QB Blake Roskopf announced that he would reopen his commitment. The development raises the question of whether Fisch has pivoted in his philosophy of building through high school recruits and if the Dawgs will try to build the QB room increasingly through the transfer portal. Christian Caple has more details on Roskopf’s decisions and the implications.