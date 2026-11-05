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Man dies after fall from roof at vacant apartment complex
By Bob Gambert,3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - Questions remain after a 53-year-old man died early Thursday morning following a fall from the roof of a vacant apartment complex on the Southeast Side. Police responded to the 4400 block of Pecan Valley Drive just before 5 a.m. after receiving a call from 46-year-old Jose Burgos, who identified himself as the victim's friend. Burgos told officers and emergency medical services that his friend had fallen. When officers arrived, they found a man in the complex's parking lot with no pulse and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
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