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Institute for Women’s Leadership selects Dr. Emily Cramer as inaugural research director
3 days ago
Marquette University’s Institute for Women’s Leadership announced Dr. Emily Cramer, associate professor of health communication in the Diederich College of Communication, has been selected as the institute’s inaugural research director. Created to expand the Institute for Women’s Leadership’s mission of conducting high-impact research about gender and leadership,...